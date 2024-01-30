Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,487. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,996 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

