Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 202.9% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 288,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 60.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

Aware stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 17,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

About Aware

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.