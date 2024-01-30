AXIS Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.