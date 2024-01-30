B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $24.24

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $23.50. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 161,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

