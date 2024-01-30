Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.12. 1,168,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,604. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70.

About Baidu



Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

