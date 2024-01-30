Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

