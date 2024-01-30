Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BANC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

