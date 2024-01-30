Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.94. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 809,728 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
