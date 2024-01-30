Banco Santander (SAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Banco Santander to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 472,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 297,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

