Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

