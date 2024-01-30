Bank of Marin Sells 44 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,469,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average of $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

