Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their target price on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. 44.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 788.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 149,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

