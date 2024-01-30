Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $107.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALV opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.