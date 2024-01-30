Barclays PLC Acquires 91,483 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $289,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

