Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 413,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $220,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
BSX opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
