Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $229,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,638.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,568.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,806.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

