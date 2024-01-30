Barclays PLC Has $312.21 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of The Cigna Group worth $312,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $291.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.