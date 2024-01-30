Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Eaton worth $186,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,962,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $250.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

