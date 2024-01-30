Barclays PLC Purchases 2,031,168 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.83% of Liberty Broadband worth $244,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.