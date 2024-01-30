Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of MetLife worth $174,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

