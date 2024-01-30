Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

