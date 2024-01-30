BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 93,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 14,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,141. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

