Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
