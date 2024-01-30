Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Up 2.9%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.54. 7,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 181,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 3.4 %

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $987.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.