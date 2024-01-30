Benchmark Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

