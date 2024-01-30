Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

