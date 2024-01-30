Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

