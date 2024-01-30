Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

