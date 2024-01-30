Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.