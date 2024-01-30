Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

BIIB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.01. 472,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,386. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.33 and a 200 day moving average of $254.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

