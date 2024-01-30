Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Bionomics Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 157,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bionomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

