BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.