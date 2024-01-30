Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

