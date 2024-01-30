Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Block Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

