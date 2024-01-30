BMO Capital Markets Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$187.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$170.75.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$153.76 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.23.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

