BMO Capital Markets Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 1,424,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,633. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

