Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head to Head Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 1 0 2.20

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.16%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -1.51% -3.03% -0.47% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.24 $17.76 million ($0.84) -2.90 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.96 $109.33 million $0.39 24.05

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.