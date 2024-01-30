Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 116,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,953. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

