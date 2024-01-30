Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

