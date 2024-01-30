Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $40.86

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.43.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

