Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $133.14

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
