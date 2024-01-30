Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 58.75

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.75).

LLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.72 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($85,252.48). 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

