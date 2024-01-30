Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $143.22

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

TEL opened at $145.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 147,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

