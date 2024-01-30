Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $34.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

