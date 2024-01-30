Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

BBU stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -543.61 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

