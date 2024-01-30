Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 116,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,179. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $12,322,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

