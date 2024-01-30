Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.3 %

BBW stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

