Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $176.53 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.