Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in January

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. 617,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,638. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

