BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,260. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
