BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,260. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.